Woman With Serious Injury Marks Found Dead In Sugarcane Field

The body of a 40-year-old woman with deep injury marks was recovered from a sugarcane field here, police said on Wednesday.

They said they suspect that the woman was murdered elsewhere and then dumped at the field in a village under Kairana police station limits on Tuesday evening.

Shamli additional superintendent of police OP Singh said the identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained and that investigation is underway.

The officer said the police have found marks of vehicle tyres, which according to him, is likely to help them in the investigation.

