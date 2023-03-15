Consent To Company Not Yes To Sex, Says Delhi HC In Case About Alleged Rape Of Czech Woman

A woman choosing to be in man’s company doesn’t amount to her implicit assent to engage in having sex with him, said Delhi High Court.

“Merely because a prosecutrix consents to being in the company of a man, regardless for how long, it can never be the basis to infer that she had also consented to sexual liaison with the man,” said the single-judge bench of Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani.

Delhi HC's observations

Delhi HC made the observations while hearing an alleged rape case, in which a Czech national accused a man who called himself to be a ‘spiritual guru’, of raping her. He was supposed to help the woman in conducting the post death rituals of her deceased husband.

The interpretation in case of a ‘consent’ as opposed to a ‘compulsion’ is nuanced and has to be properly considered, said the court. “A distinction also needs to be articulated between a prosecutrix consenting to a situation versus consenting to sexual liaison,” the court noted.

As per the allegations, the accused after sexually harassing the prosecutrix in a hostel in Delhi in 2019, later intimately engaged with her in Prayagraj and Bihar in January and February, 2020.

Czech national becomes a victim of sexual assault

As per the FIR filed in the case the counsel on behalf of the accused, the lady was a major and the sexual relations with her were entirely consensual.

The court however noted citing the documents perused that although it is nowhere alleged that the victim was held under hostage or was forcefully made to travel with the petitioner-accused, it cannot be construed to determine physical relations between both were with mutual consent.

“Though the first incident of physical relations is alleged to have happened in a hostel in Delhi itself, the nature of the act alleged in that instance was not rape, and in any case the prosecutrix's silence in relation to that act cannot be taken to be a licence for more aggravated sexual liaison, as has been alleged subsequently,” it said.