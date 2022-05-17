Women accused of issuing fake diamond genuineness certificates granted bail by HC

Bengaluru, May 17 (PTI) Two women accused of issuing fake diamond jewelry genuineness certificates have been granted bail by the Karnataka High Court.

The complaint against Prathika Rai Bellya (33) and Harini Shetty (38), both from Mangaluru, was lodged by the branch manager of the Bengaluru-based International Gemological Institute, a firm engaged in the business of issuing purity report on diamond jewelry on March 4, 2022.

The Institute received two e-mails in February this year seeking to know the genuineness of certificates issued after the payment of Rs 30,000 and Rs 31,000. It was found that both the certificates were concocted and falsely issued in the name of the Institute.

The complaint was investigated by the police. After the FIR was lodged, the two women, who had issued the alleged fake certificates, approached the XXVI Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge for bail which was rejected.

The women then approached the High Court and their petition was heard by Justice S Vishwajith Shetty on May five.

The HC granted them bail considering that “the petitioners are ladies who are aged about 33 and 38 years respectively. The alleged certificates said to have been issued by the petitioners are available with the complaint for the purpose of investigation.” The two women were ordered to execute a personal bond for Rs two lakh each and one surety for the like sum. They were ordered to cooperate with the investigation and not tamper with prosecution witness. PTI COR GMS RS ROH ROH

