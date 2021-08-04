'Women Not Objects': Allahabad HC Bats For Law On 'sex On False Marriage Promise'

In a key development, the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday underlined the need for the legislature to provide a clear and specific framework to deal with cases where a man obtains consent for sexual intercourse on the false promise of marriage. The single-judge bench comprising Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava added that the mindset, which he referred to as 'fedual and male chauvinistic', treats women as nothing but an 'object of enjoyment'. He added that such a mindset should be dealt with strictly so as to increase a sense of security and protection in the mind of women.

"This feudal mindset and male chauvinism that women are nothing but an object of enjoyment, is required to be rigorously addressed and strictly dealt with in order to create a healthier society and to increase a sense of security and protection in the mind of women," noted Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava while outlining that making false promises of marriage with the mala fide intention to deceive the victim sexually was becoming a phenomenon, with the accused men believing that they will escape from the criminal liability. "For the majority of women in our society, the promise of marriage is a great allurement and they are trapped in a situation which results in their sexual abuse and exploitation", the bench further noted.

Having made the statements, the bench affirmed that till the time the legislature enacts a law, the court should take into consideration the social reality and the reality of human life and grant protection to women who have been a victim of exploitation on account of such false promises.

The bench made the aforementioned statements while hearing a criminal appeal filed by an accused presently in prison against the rejection of his bail application by the lower court. A woman, who happens to be a police constable by profession alleges in her complaint against the accused that she was called by him in a hotel to finalize their marriage and prepare documents related to it. However, in the hotel room, he allegedly committed rape on her.

