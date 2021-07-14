'Women Were To Be Used As Human Bombs For Serial Blasts': Sources On UP Terror Crackdown

In a significant development in the Uttar Pradesh terror crackdown, sources have informed Republic Media Network that the Al Qaeda linked arrested terrorists were preparing human bombs for the blast and even women from lower-income groups were trained for the terror attack.

There was an Al Qaeda terror plot to target senior politicians and allegedly carry out serial blasts in various religious institutions such as the Ayodhya Temple and the Kashi Vishwanath temple among others. Pressure cooker bombs, pistol guns, semi-manufactured time bombs, and 6-7 kgs of explosives were recovered from the nabbed terrorists along with several maps marking religious places like Kashi, Mathura and Ayodhya.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has arrested three more suspects on Wednesday in connection with the Al Qaeda terror plot in addition to the two arrested (Minhaz and Mushiruddin) on Sunday when the entire terror plot was unearthed by the ATS. The three arrested today are Shakeel, Mohammad Mustakeem and Mohammad Muied. The three arrested will be presented in court for further custody and interrogation. UP Police said that the three arrested, when confronted, accepted their involvement in the terror plot.

"The two arrested (Minhaz and Mushiruddin) were linked to Al Qaeda's module in the Indian subcontinent. After the information received upon interrogating them, we apprehended three more - Mustakeem, Muied and Shakeel. They have also accepted being involved in the terror ploy upon interrogation. Mustakeem knew all about the terror ploy and he helped Minhaz and Mushiruddin in the unfolding events. Muied supplied pistol to Minhaz through Mustakeem. Whereas Shakeel arranged all armaments. The three arrested will be presented before the court after which further investigation will begin," UP ADG Prashant Kumar said after arresting three suspects.

Training was being conducted in Kanpur: Sources

Sources have said that at least a dozen women were being trained to carry out the attacks. According to sources, three women, living in slum areas of Panki - a suburb in Kanpur, were in contact with the terrorists for the past one month. The women have fled after knowing that UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) is after them and a search operation is underway.

Republic has learnt that Kanpur was their main hub where the training was taking place and several buildings were rented by them. According to sources, the terror suspects had planned to strike either before Bakri Eid or before Independence Day and the terror suspects had also conducted recce in crowded places of Lucknow. The arrested terrorists with links to Al Qaeda had also made a list of all the crowded places in the city as a part of their plan.

The Lucknow court has granted police custody of 14 days as requested by the ATS team effective from July 12. As per the sources, during the interrogations, the entire recreation of the scene will occur as per the weapons recovered in various locations. The suspect will be taken to all the locations where heavy explosives were discovered. Some of the questions that will be posted to the suspects include what are the operators planning at the moment, which operators were they in contact with, and so on.