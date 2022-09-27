After two women were arrested for desecrating the idol of Goddess Durga in Hyderabad, another video has come to light where the same women were seen vandalising a chapel. Both the women went on a desecration spree as this incident took place hours before they barged into the Durga pandal.

In the video accessed by Republic TV, both these burqa-clad women were seen standing outside the Rock Memorial Church. One of the women was seen desecrating the statue of Mother Mary in the broad daylight and another one was standing at a distance. The locals tried to ask her to stop, but she gave no response and continued damaging the idol. However, police officials have claimed these women are mentally unstable and their identities have not been established.

CCTV Footage of Women Accessed

A CCTV footage has been accessed in which both the Burqa-clad women were seen walking towards the Pandal. An eyewitness who was injured during the whole incident shared his ordeal with Republic TV, "They came at the time when Puja was taking place and we were inside the temple. As they started attacking the Goddess' idol in the pandal we went there and tried to stop but one of the women came on to attack me and I immediately moved back".

One of the Bajrang Dal workers said, "We won't let Hyderabad become Kolkata. The chain of troubling and targetting Hindus has now reached from Bengal to Hyderabad. We all are now aware and will go to the root of this problem. They attacked the police when they came to arrest them and were very fluent in English. These women are not mentally unstable but completely trained. We think PFI is behind this."

Goddess Durga's Idol Attacked In Hyderabad

On Tuesday, two Muslim women who are now arrested, entered the Durga Pandal and vandalised the idol of Goddess Durga in the Khairatabad area of the city. One of the women carried a spanner with which she attacked the idol. The accused woman attacked the locals when they tried to stop her. Later, both the women were handed over to the Saidanbad police.

Republic TV accessed the visuals from the site that showed the damage caused to the Goddess' idol. Also, the lion statue adjacent to the idol was also damaged with the weapon the woman carried.

A picture has also been accessed of the two women who were nabbed by the police.

Rajesh Chandra, DCP, Central Zone exclusively spoke to Republic TV and said, "Today morning at around 10 we received a call that two ladies have barged into the Durga pandal and disrupted the Idol which is installed for Navratri purpose. Before this, they did the same thing in the Rock Memorial Church where they tried to vandalise Mother Mary's idol. The locals identified them and handed them over to the police. After the interrogation, we came to know that both women are mentally unstable and not able to understand our questions. We are taking the help of Doctors."

