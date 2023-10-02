Women's Monthly Assistance Scheme More Beneficial To Rural Women: Tamil CM Stalin

The DMK government's flagship Rs 1,000 monthly assistance scheme for women has been more beneficial to rural women, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Monday.

The "Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam," has been benefiting a little over 1.06 crore women, he said in his virtual address coinciding with Gram Sabha meetings in the state.

He said those who have been left out of the ambit of the scheme, named after his late father and former chief minister M Karunanidhi, can appeal against the same.

"In this scheme, only rural women are benefiting more. Rs 1,000 is very useful for them and their family," he said.

He listed out various other welfare initiatives of his government. The fare-free travel for women has been aiding in their economic progress, the CM added.

He also highlighted various efforts aimed at the development of villages.

His Dravidian model of government will strive to create villages that are self-reliant, self-sufficient, having all facilities and social development, he added.