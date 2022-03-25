Women's Reservation Bill Requires Consensus Among Political Parties: Law Min Kiren Rijiju

Gender justice is a major commitment of the Government and the constitutional amendment concerning the Women's Reservation Bill can only be passed after garnering a consensus among all political factions, asserted Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in Rajya Sabha, on Thursday. The Minister was responding to a query on whether the Government will bring the Women's Reservation Bill or not.

The Minister reiterated the commitment of the Centre towards the Bill, saying, "Gender justice is an important commitment of the Government. The issue involved needs careful consideration on the basis of the consensus among all political parties before a Bill for amendment in the Constitution is brought before parliament."

Gender justice is an important commitment of the Government: Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on whether Government will bring legislation for women reservation in Parliament and State Assemblies (1/2) — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2022

History of Women's Reservation Bill

The Women's Reservation Bill, also known as the Constitution (108th Amendment) Bill, was first introduced in the Indian Parliament in 1996. Twenty-six years later, the Bill still awaits attention, despite being rejected multiple times. The Bill proposes to amend the Indian Constitution by reserving 1/3rd of all seats in India's Lower House of Parliament, the Lok Sabha, and all state legislative assemblies for women. The seats were to be reserved in rotation and selected by a random drawing of lots, with each seat reserved only once every three general elections.

Earlier on March 9, 2010, the Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha, however, it was never put to a vote in the Lok Sabha, thus it is still pending.

The main objective of the Bill is to enhance the participation of women in decision-making. Several researchers have found that despite the handicaps that women leaders might face in terms of education and experience, they invested more in public goods preferred by women suggesting that reservation for women had important effects on local policy decisions in the reserved gram panchayats.

Image: PTI