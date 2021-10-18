Worker Held For Attacking Shop Owner Over Fried Fish Piece

A 25-year-old worker was arrested by the police in Badlapur in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly attacking the shop owner after the latter refused him a slice of fried fish to eat, police said on Monday.

The accused Nepali alias Vinod Premsingh Bhool attacked the fish shop owner, Pravin Chotele (27), with a chopper and also bit his finger and a shoulder on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, an official said.

He was arrested on Sunday and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

