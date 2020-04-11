Gujarat: Migrant Workers Protest, Burn Tires; Police Detains And Then Feeds Them

In a shocking incident from Surat, hundreds of workers of textile mills in Diamond Nagar area of the city, staged a protest because they were not given food for over two days. The workers flooded the streets and burnt tires on Friday night.

Hundreds of workers came out on the streets and protested for their basic right to food which the corporation was not able to deliver to them – according to the workers who are made to stay in warehouses of the area. These workers belong to Bihar, Jharkhand and Orissa who have been made to stay there during the course of the lockdown. After the hundreds of workers flooded the streets, police had to resort to aggressive lathi charge on the workers. In a matter of an hour, they were sent back into the warehouses.

SMC commissioner intervenes

The incident is not restricted to just one area of the city. In another area, there are at least 3000 migrant works who have not been able to get any food since the past 2-3 days. This was stressed upon by the local councillor of the area, Aslam Cyclewala who wrote a letter to the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) commissioner.

In this letter, he has claimed that there are these labourers from Northern parts of India who have been deprived of food for more than two days. The workers also said that they have not been given any sanitizers or masks.

“They are left without any basic amenities and masks and sanitizers and they are expected to practice social distancing when they are kept in small places,” said Cyclewala.

There are several videos that have gone viral where the workers are seen holding up placards which read, ‘hum yaha bhook se mar rahe hain, hume ghar bhejo’ (we are dying of hunger here, send us home)

'Workers fear lockdown extension'

The police officials, however, claimed that the workers had been coming out and protecting since they learnt that the lockdown was going to be extended which means that they would have had to stay in Gujarat for a couple more days than expected.

“Which is why they came out on the streets and started protesting. They have been given all basic amenities and they are being taken care of by government machinery,” said a Surat police official. “we have to take care of our workers – they are the ones who run our industries. We are taking care of them in every way possible,” said Ashoka Jirawala of the workers association.

On Saturday early morning, the police also distributed food to the labourers themselves in the police station where several of the workers had been kept. After the incident of Friday, there has been an additional deployment of Rapid Action Force companies as well in several areas.

“We are taking this lockdown seriously and anyone who violates the rules of the same. The culprits will be dealt with in the strictest manner possible,” said a surat police official.

