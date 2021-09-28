Workplace Sexual Harassment Hearings Only On-camera; No Reporting Without Nod: Bombay HC

On September 24, the Bombay High Court issued a set of guidelines for cases pertaining to sexual harassment of women at the workplace and stipulated that such matters will only be heard in-camera or in the judge's chambers and no media reporting on such judgements will be allowed without prior approval. The directives, a first of their kind formulated by the Bombay HC, relate to conducting hearings, passing and uploading of orders, reportage on aforementioned cases of sexual harassment of women.

'Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace cases will not be on court's website'

A Bench of Justice Gautam Patel, in a detailed order, said henceforth, all proceedings under the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act (POSH Act), 2013, shall only be heard before a camera or in the chambers of judges. Additionally, the Bombay HC directed that orders in such cases will not be uploaded on the official website of the Bombay High Court and the press will not report on a judgement passed under the Act without the court's permission.

As per the order, breach of the guidelines or publishing the parties' names or revealing one's identities, even if such information already exists in the public domain, will amount to contempt of court. Notably, the Bombay HC held that in the absence of established guidelines in such matters, it was imperative that the identities of the parties involved in cases under the POSH Act were protected.

"Both sides and all parties and advocates, as also witnesses, are forbidden from disclosing the contents of any order, judgment or filing to the media or publishing any such material in any mode or fashion by any means, including social media, without specific leave of the court," the order reads.

"This is the interest of both sides. There appear to be no established guidelines so far in such matters," Justice Patel said.

Setting out a working protocol for future orders, the Bombay HC held that hearings and case file management are endeavours in that direction. The guidelines further mandate all records of sexual harassment at workplace cases be maintained under sealed envelopes and will not be issued to any person without the permission of the court.