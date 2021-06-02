Wrestler Sagar Murder Case: Grocery Shop Owner Satish Lala Summoned By Crime Branch

As investigations continue in the Wrestler Sagar murder case, the Crime Branch is set to summon Satish Lala - a person who was allegedly beaten up at the Chhatrasal Stadium. According to reports, Satish Lala was beaten up at the stadium. On the other hand, two-time Olympic Wrestler Sushil Kumar who is in police custody will be produced before the Magistrate Court at 2 pm on Wednesday.

Crime Branch to summon Satish Lala

According to reports, Satish Lala is a grocery shop owner near the Model Town who had claimed that he supplied ration to the Chhatrasal Stadium six to eight months ago. However, when he went to collect his due, he was beaten up instead of receiving his dues. After this, Lala lodged the complaint with Model Town Police Station, but to his dismay, the Delhi Police did not lodge an FIR. However, as the murder case of Sagar Rana has surfaced, Satish Lala has come forward and the Crime Branch has decided to record his statement.

Accordingly, it is possible that the police may register a case under section 506 and other sections of the IPC. The Model Town police station too summoned Satish Lala and five others including coaches of the Chhatrasal Stadium. Everyone was confronted together and it is now being learned that the people at Chhatrasal Stadium have agreed to clear Satish Lala's dues. As per reports, 4 to 5 lakhs will be paid to Satish Lala. It is believed that Sushil Kumar may be booked after these developments.

What is the Chhatrasal Stadium case?

According to sources, on the intervening night of May 4-5, a quarrel had broken between wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium which quickly escalated after someone from the group fired shots. The injured wrestlers had to be rushed to the Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, where one of the wrestlers, former junior national champion Sagar Rana succumbed to his injuries. Days later, 24-year-old Prince Dalal from Jhajjar, Haryana was arrested in the case with double-barrel-loaded guns. Another accused in the firing, Sonu Mahal is touted to be a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi. Sushil Kumar was also named in the crime and the authorities had formed several teams to nab him. However, Kumar denied his involvement and asserted that those involved were not his wrestlers.