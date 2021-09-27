Wrestler seeks bail in Chhatrasal Stadium murder case

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Anirudh Dahiya, an accused in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case involving Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar, has moved a Delhi court seeking bail.

The bail application of Dahiya, an international wrestler, will be heard by the court on Tuesday.

The case relates to the alleged murder of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar. Sushil Kumar is the main accused in the case.

Kumar and Dahiya along with several others had allegedly assaulted Dhankar and his friends at the stadium here on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over an alleged property dispute.

Dhankar succumbed to the injuries later. According to the post-mortem report, he died due to the “cerebral damage resulting from blunt object impact”. The charge sheet has named 13 accused.

Dahiya's call data record (CDR) showed that he was present at the place of the alleged incident, according to the final report submitted by the police in the court on August 3.

“Accused Anirudh Dahiya is an international wrestler. His father was also a wrestler and retired from Army,” the charge sheet stated. The 22-year-old resident of Haryana's Sonipat city was arrested on June 10.

The brawl at the stadium was the result of a conspiracy hatched by Sushil Kumar, who wanted to re-establish his supremacy among younger wrestlers, the police said.

In the charge sheet, the police relied on the oral dying declaration of the deceased, scientific evidence including locations of the accused, CCTV footage, weapons, and vehicles recovered from the spot.

The Delhi Police had filed an FIR against the accused for offences such as murder, attempt to murder, culpable homicide, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, robbery, rioting, among others. PTI AAK SA

