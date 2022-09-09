'Yakub Memon Family Cannot Use Graveyard': Republic Accesses 2021 Court Order

In an exclusive update pertaining to the terrorist Yakub Memon 'memorial' row, Republic TV has now accessed a 2021 Bombay High Court order wherein it clearly maintains that Yakub Memon's family cannot use the graveyard place as personal property as it is the property of Waqf.

Notably, persons close to Yakub Memon were allegedly trying to create a 'private grave' for Yakub Memon. In the court's order in 2021, the court had said that the Memon family cannot use the graveyard place as private property, as it is the property of the Waqf board. "This Court is required to be sensitive to the principle of “Once Waqf, always Waqf". As such, very claim of the complainant of having allotted Otla No. H. Block 20 to him to be used as a burial place for his family members cannot be accepted. The Kabrastan land which is also a Waqf property cannot be allotted to any individual person," the court order said in 2021.

Notably, the order is from 2021, which opens up the possibility that there may have been contempt of court entailed in the subsequent beautification of Yakub Memon's grave. Speaking to Republic, advocate Swapnil Kothari said, "It’s a violation of the Court’s order. Now it is for the court to take cognisance of this… It is contempt of court, there is no doubt about it."

Ex-Juma Masjid trustee threatened over grave of Yakub Memon?

Republic TV on Friday accessed a sensational letter by a former trustee of The Juma Masjid Of Bombay Trust which manages the graveyard where terrorist Yakub Memon is buried. In the letter sent to the Mumbai Police on January 6, 2020, the then trustee claimed to have received a threat call from Tiger Memon's close aide and relative Rauf Memon.

An accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case, Yakub's brother Tiger Memon is believed to be hiding in Pakistan. Rauf Memon allegedly asked the complainant to build a permanent grave for Yakub Memon failing which he will be killed. However, no action was taken on this letter, sources revealed.

Mumbai blast terrorist Memon's grave beautified with LEDs & marble

LED lights and marble tiles were installed on the 1993 Mumbai blast convict Yakub Memon's grave in Bada Kabarastan in the Marine Lines area of south Mumbai. Pictures from the cemetery show LED lights focusing on Memon's grave, which has been beautified with a white marble boundary.

According to sources, electricity was supplied to the lights placed on the grave through the electricity connection in the cemetery. The place where Yakub Memon's body was buried, the Bada Kabrastan site, comes under the jurisdiction of the Burial Waqf Board. It is pertinent to mention that after this came to the fore, the lighting arrangement was removed.