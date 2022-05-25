Yasin Malik may have dropped guns after 1994 but never regretted his acts: Court

The special NIA Court on Wednesday, while awarding life imprisonment to Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader Yasin Malik, noted that "he may have dropped the gun in 1994 but never regretted the violence".

"...there was no reformation of this convict. It may be correct that the convict may have given up the gun in the year 1994, but he had never expressed any regret for the violence he had committed prior to the year 1994," said Special NIA Judge Praveen Singh.

The court also noted that even after the Indian government gave him an opportunity to reform and in good faith, tried to engage in a meaningful dialogue with him, Malik did not desist from violence and rather betrayed the good intentions of the government.

Mentioning the seriousness of the charges against Malik, the court said, "The crimes for which convict has been convicted are of very serious nature. These crimes were intended to strike at the heart of the idea of India and intended to forcefully secede J&K from UOI."

The court also said that the charges became more serious in nature as it was committed with the assistance of foreign powers and designated terrorists.

"The seriousness of the crime is further increased by the fact that it was committed behind the smokescreen of an alleged peaceful political movement," the court said further.

Days after convicting Yasin Malik in a terror funding case, the Special NIA court sentenced the Kashmiri separatist and chief of the banned Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) to Life Imprisonment with Rigorous Imprisonment and Fine of Rs 10,75,000 on Wednesday.

Special judge Praveen Singh charged him of offenses punishable under Section 120 B IPC (10+ 6 years imprisonment, Rs 10,000 fine), 121 IPC (Life Imprisonment + 6 years, Rs 10,000 fine), 121A IPC (10+6 years imprisonment + Rs 10,000 fine), 13 UAPA r/w 120B IPC (5+3 years imprisonment, RS 5,000 fine), 15 UAPA r/w 120B IPC (10+6 years imprisonment+ Rs 10,000 fine), 17 UAPA (Life imprisonment+ 2.5 years, Rs 10 lakh fine), 18 UAPA (10+6 years imprisonment, Rs 10,000 fine), 20 UAPA 10+6 years imprisonment, Rs 10,000 fine), 38 UAPA (5+ 3 years imprisonment, Rs 5,0000 fine), 39 UAPA ( (5+ 3 years imprisonment, Rs 5,000 fine).

Malik will be lodged in Prison No. 7 of the Tihar Jail. There, he will be alloted a job based on the order copy, as per the Director General of the Prison.

The conviction and the subsequent sentencing came in a case registered by the NIA in 2017. The central agency highlighted that Malik had formed the Joint Resistance Leadership along with Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq in 2016 to support the cause of J&K's secession from India.

It alleged that the secessionists were mobilising funds from all possible sources including the Hawala network to fuel unrest and support the terrorist activities in J&K. Maintaining that Malik had played a key role in orchestrating protests, it cited his Facebook chat to show that stone-pelting incidents were a part of a well-planned conspiracy.