Yes Bank-DHFL Case: Special CBI Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Rana Kapoor's Wife, Daughters

A special CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) court has rejected the bail plea of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's wife Bindu Kapoor and daughters Roshni Kapoor and Radha Kapoor in the alleged corruption cases related to DHFL (Diwan Housing Financial Limited). The accused have been sent to judicial custody till September 23. The trio had appeared in court and filed for bail through their legal team, who said that the charge sheet was filed without Bindu, Roshni and Radha being arrested, and, hence, according to a Supreme Court judgement, they deserved to be granted bail.

On September 18, Special Judge SU Wadgaonkar, however, rejected the bail plea and sent them to 14-day judicial custody. After the prosecution submitted that the jail superintendent would not accept the custody of the accused without an RT-PCR report, the special court allowed the probing agency to keep the trio in judicial till the COVID-19 report was received. "The accused involved in grave offence affecting the economy of the country and are continuing to reap the benefits of the crime committed by them, do not deserve any indulgence and any sympathy. Thus, there is prima facie evidence against the accused is forthcoming, and the nature and gravity of offences grave and serious one. So these factors are sufficient to reject the bail applications of the accused/applicants," the court said.

Yes Bank-DHFL scam

The CBI has alleged that Rana Kapoor, currently lodged in jail, entered into a criminal conspiracy with former DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan. Between April and June 2018, Yes Bank invested to a tune of Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of DHFL. In return, DHFL gave a bribe of Rs 600 crore to a firm controlled by Rana's wife and daughters.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that Kapoor misused his position as the CEO of Yes Bank to benefit his family. As per the central agency, loans worth Rs 30,000 were disbursed by the bank when he was at the helm of affairs. The Kapoor family was associated with 78 firms that were allegedly used for the flow of money.

Image: @RanaKapoor_-Twitter/PTI