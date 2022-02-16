Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor Granted Bail By PMLA Court In Rs 300 Cr Fraud Case

Mumbai’s Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Wednesday granted bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in the alleged 300 crore money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered a case against Rana Kapoor, the former managing director of Yes Bank Limited, accusing him of having obtained illegal gratification to the tune of Rs 307 crore in exchange for loans to Avantha group promoter Gautam Thapar. The ED has alleged that a Rs 300 crore bribe was paid to Kapoor for facilitating loans worth Rs 1900 crore from Yes Bank to Gautam Thapar’s company. Advocate Vijay Aggarwal appeared for Rana Kapoor.

Despite the bail order by the special PMLA court, Rana Kapoor is likely to remain in custody in other money laundering cases against him.

Details of PMLA case against Rana Kapoor

Rana Kapoor allegedly acquired a bungalow in Delhi's posh location of Amrita Shergil Marg at a price almost half of that of the market price. Filing an FIR, the CBI had alleged that the said property belonged to Avantha Realty Ltd, a company of co-accused Gautam Thapar. The illegal gratification was allegedly paid to Rana Kapoor in order to get bank loans to the tune of around Rs. 1,900 crore.

In December, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a chargesheet against Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu Kapoor, and Avantha group promoter Gautam Thapar in connection with the case. The 1300-page chargesheet included names of 10 people including senior officers of Yes Bank.

Reportedly, an FIR has also been registered against Gautam Thapar, Avantha Realty Ltd, Oyster Buildwell Pvt Ltd, and others alleging criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy, and forgery for diversion or misappropriation of public money during the period between 2017-2019.

Meanwhile, Rana Kapoor has moved a bail petition in connection to the money laundering case against him before the Delhi High Court on February 15. The court has issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate and sought further response from the financial probe agency in connection with the Rs 466.51 crore money laundering case against him.