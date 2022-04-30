Yes Bank Fraud Case: CBI Raids 8 Locations Linked To Avinash Bhosale In Mumbai & Pune

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at eight locations in Mumbai and Pune at the residences and offices of the suspects in the Yes Bank fraud case. Teams from CBI Headquarters accompanied the Mumbai unit in raiding the premises of suspects in the Rs 300 crore money laundering case.

Searches were conducted at the properties linked to Avinash Bhosale and Avinash Bhosale Infrastructure Limited. Bhosale is a promoter of the ABIL group of companies. The CBI also raided Shahid Balwa, who was named in the 2G scam and later acquitted, and Vinod Goenka of Neelkamal Realtors.

Earlier the central agency had Managing Director of Radius Developers, Sanjay Chhabria, in connection with a money-laundering scam. The arrest came months after CBI raided the offices of Radius Developers in Mumbai and Pune.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that a significant portion of the Rs 3,000 crore that DHFL obtained as an investment from the Rana Kapoor-led Yes Bank a few years ago, was routed to the Radius group. The real estate firm took out a loan from DHFL to fund a residential project in Mumbai's suburbs. The apprehended accused will be presented before the court on April 29.

Yes Bank fraud case

The matter pertains to a money laundering case related to the illegal transaction of Rs 466.51 crore of the bank, carried out under then CEO Rana Kapoor and Gautam Thapar.

A charge sheet was filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last year against Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar followed by Yes Bank former MD and CEO Rana Kapoor, and other employees in connection with the money laundering case. The 1,300-page chargesheet included the names of 10 people including, senior officers of Yes Bank.

ED revealed approximately Rs 500.11 crore proceeds of crime which were laundered through Oyster Buildwell Pvt Ltd (OBPL), Jhabua Power Limited (JPL), Jhabua Power Investment Ltd. (JPIL), Avantha Power and Infrastructure Ltd (APIL), Avantha Realty Ltd (ARL), etc and are being controlled or beneficially owned directly or indirectly by Gautam Thapar.

Incarcerated Rana was granted bail by Mumbai’s Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on February 16 in the alleged Rs 300 crore money laundering case.