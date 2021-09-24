Yes Bank Scam: Bombay HC Reserves Orders On Bail Pleas Of Rana Kapoor’s Wife, Daughters

The Bombay High Court on Thursday, 23 September, reserved the orders on bail applications of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's wife Bindu Kapoor and daughters Radha and Roshini Kapoor in connection with the alleged multi-crore corruption case involving Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL). They challenged a special CBI court's orders rejecting their pleas. The High Court is likely to pronounce the orders on 28 September.

A single-judge bench of Justice Bharati H Dangre was hearing pleas by Kapoor’s wife Bindu and daughters Roshini and Radha Kapoor-Khanna. Last week, the CBI court rejected three women's bail pleas and remanded them in judicial custody till 23 September.

The applicants' lawyers argued before the high court that the accused are required to be arrested and remanded in custody only when there is a danger that they would abscond.

Advocate Hiten S Venegaonkar, representing the CBI, opposed the bail pleas and justified the special court’s decision. As per the CBI, Rana Kapoor, who is currently in jail in connection with a related case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, entered into a criminal conspiracy with DHFL's Kapil Wadhawan.

Yes Bank invested Rs 3,700 crores between April and June 2018, in short-term debentures of DHFL. The DHFL paid a kickback of Rs 900 crores in return to Kapoor in the form of loans to DoIT Urban Ventures, a firm controlled by Kapoor's wife and daughters, the central agency alleged.

Rana Kapoor's daughter seeks exemption from court appearance

On 23 September, Rakhee Kapoor-Tandon, the daughter of incarcerated banker Rana Kapoor, filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking exemption from in-person appearance before the trial court in a money laundering case. Kapoor-Tandon is a non-resident Indian (NRI) and holds a residence permit in the United Kingdom. She expressed her inability to travel owing to COVID-19 travel restrictions, according to the plea.

The plea read, "The petitioner is an NRI, residing permanently outside India since 2016. At present, she is a resident of London, residing with her two minor children. The petitioner is unable to travel in view of various travel restrictions imposed by the Government of UK, Government of India, civil aviation department and other agencies in the prevailing COVID-19 factors".

(Image: PTI)