JNU Violence: Yogendra Yadav Manhandled, Alleges Delhi Police Complicity In Attacks

Amid violence once again plaguing Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, political activist and Swaraj Party leader Yogendra Yadav alleged that the police are protecting the goons attacking students inside the campus while blocking the entry of media and activists. Yadav was also seen manhandled by the Delhi Police outside the main entrance gate of JNU.

"For the first time in India, students are being beaten up on their campus, the police are not acting while the entire country is watching. Goons are inside under police protection. I spoke to teachers and students inside on the phone and they say there is an atmosphere of terror on the campus."

Police blocking entry of media

Yogendra Yadav slammed the police for blocking his entrance in the campus alleging their complicity in the violence.

"The doors of the campus are shut, the police are outside, reports from inside the campus suggest that goons are attacking students from one hostel to another. Police are not providing any protection to students inside but are instead blocking our entry and that of the media," he said.

"Earlier it was an ideological attack on one of India's premier institution, now it is becoming physical. If this continues, how will any institution in the country survive," Yogendra Yadav said. He is himself an alumni of JNU.

Violence returns JNU

On Sunday evening it was reported that JNU students have been attacked by masked goons. Shocking videos of the injured students surfaced on social media. Sources told Republic TV that as many as said 50-odd goons entered the campus and went on a rampage, attacking people and vandalising cars. Republic TV also accessed videos in which masked goons can be seen going on a rampage. In another video, Aishe Ghosh, the president of the students' union JNUSU can be seen injured. In the video, she is heard saying: "I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up".

The JNUSU has alleged the role of right-wing student body Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in the attacks on students, a charge which was denied by ABVP and instead labelled back at the former.

