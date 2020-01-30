Yogendra Yadav, Prashant Bhushan Detained At Protest; Say They Were Paying Gandhi Tribute

The Delhi Police on Thursday detained Swaraj Abhiyan's Yogendra Yadav, Prashant Bhushan among other protesters from Delhi Gate where they had gathered to protest against the contentious citizenship law, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). They had formed a human chain and sang the National Anthem before being detained by the police, they said.

'We just came here to pay tribute to Gandhi'

Yogendra Yadav, while he was being taken away by the police, referring to the earlier incident of firing near the Jamia Millia Islamia University and said, "Look how people with a gun in their hand walk and how people with a constitution in their hands walk." He added, "Gandhi will win and Godse will lose, it is a fight between Gandhi and Godse and eventually Gandhi will win. We just came here to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and sing the National Anthem and Delhi police have dragged us in this way."

'Rule of law?'

Prashant Bhushan also took to Twitter and wrote, "We were detained at Delhi Gate though no Sec 144. But goons brandishing guns & iron rods in Jamia & JNU will be aided by Police. Rule of law?"

So for Delhi police people can't peacefully w/o disrupting any traffic can't remember Gandhi on his Martyrdom day & Sing National Anthem. We were detained at Delhi Gate though no Sec 144. But goons brandishing guns & iron rods in Jamia & JNU will be aided by Police. Rule of law? pic.twitter.com/YiGmhbgnnJ — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) January 30, 2020

After the shocking incident where a man shot a protesting student at Jamia Milia, former Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader, Yogendra Yadav tweeted asking the Delhi Police why they were giving an "open invitation" to the people to resort to violence.

Protests against the CAA, which fast-tracks Indian citizenship for non-Muslim minorities from three neighbouring countries, have flared since last December. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has said that the law is required to help persecuted minorities who came to India before December 31, 2014, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. But protesters insist the law discriminates against the country’s Muslim minority and violates India’s Constitution.

