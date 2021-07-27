Yogi Adityanath Cracks Down On Illegal Rohingyas; 5 Big Revelations From Nabbed Smugglers

Registering yet another success, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh nabbed gangster Noor Islam aka Mohammed Noor, and two of his aides while they were trying to illegally smuggle one man and two women in a train that was carrying Bangladeshi Rohingya refugees. The Squad in a media briefing made 5 major revelations after conducting the preliminary interrogation of those arrested.

5 big revelations in Rohingyas crackdown

Rohingyas were being smuggled into India via trains

India-Bangladesh Tripura border was also being used

Earning money through human trafficking was the purpose

Additional purpose was making money through gold smuggling

Already similar in looks, they were getting made fake documents, making identification all the more difficult

What happened?

According to the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh, the train was stopped at Ghaziabad and three people including gangster Noor Islam aka Mohammed Noor were caught along with a man and two women. A man related to those three people, as per the police, was already waiting to receive the man and two women, who were allegedly being illegally smuggled, at the station.

"We have taken a total of six people in our custody till now, and upon questioning it has been revealed that two women who seem minor and one man were being smuggled. While the man is in custody, the two women have been sent to Asha Kendra. The three accused, on the other hand, have been taken into custody and a case has been filed under relevant sections," added the police chief. The police chief further added, "They would be presented before the court."

On July 22, the Uttar Pradesh government had got a piece of its land in Delhi cleared of encroachment allegedly done by Rohingya refugees, according to officials. The 2.10-hectare land is estimated worth Rs 97 crore and lies in the Madan Khadar area of the national capital near Noida. It belongs to the Irrigation Department of Uttar Pradesh, the officials said.