Farrukhabad: UP CM Yogi Extends 'heartfelt Gratitude' To Police For Rescuing Over 20 Kids

On Thursday, while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the teams for successfully carrying out the rescue operation in Farrukhabad where 23 kids had been held hostage in a house. "In Farrukhabad, a dangerous incident got prevented. A monster took 23 kids hostile and no one knows what kind of plans he had. But due to the blessing of Ma Ganga, he got neutralized in the police encounter and children came out safe," said the UP CM.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the team which carried out the operation and ensured that all kids were saved. The Prime Minister and the Home Minister were worried about the kids but I am happy to announce that the police encountered the monster with the kids unhurt. We will never compromise on the law and order in the state," he added.

Yogi announces reward of 10 lakhs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced a reward of Rs 10 lakhs to the UP police and its team for successfully carrying out the rescue operation of 23 children and women who were kidnapped in Farrukhabad. CM Yogi Adityanath, who was closely monitoring the operation also announced that Certificates of Appreciation will be given to all personnel who were a part of the operation, as informed by UP Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary Home Awanish K Awasthi.

The 8-hour rescue operation

After about eight hours of a tussle with the police, the UP man who had kidnapped the children and women was killed in an encounter and all the children were safely rescued from the house during early hours of Friday, UP Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

The kidnapper was identified as Subhash Batham and was killed in an exchange of fire with the UP Police. Subhash had gathered over 20 children in a house in the name of birthday celebrations and later stopped them from leaving the house. Upon receiving the information, police was sent immediately to rescue the children.

