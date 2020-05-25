Man Who Threatened Cops For Arresting Person Who Issued Death Threat On UP CM Handed Over

A 20-year-old man from Nashik has been handed over to Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), said Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday after he threatened the police and demanded that they release 25-year old Kamran Amin Khan who was arrested in Mumbai for threatening to kill UP CM Yogi Adityanath. He has been identified as Sayyed Wahab, a resident of Darusalaam colony in Nashik's Madina Chowk.

'He has been handed over to UP STF'

"After yesterday's arrest of a person in connection with a threat call to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a bomb blast, Lucknow Police special media desk received a call from a person who threatened consequences on arresting the person," ATS said.

"On the information provided by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), Maharashtra Police arrested a 20-year-old man from Nashik who has accepted to have made the threatening call. He has been handed over to Uttar Pradesh STF for further action," it said.

The ATS on Saturday arrested a 25-year-old man in Mumbai for allegedly threatening to kill Yogi Adityanath, a police official had said. Kamran Khan, a resident of Chunabhatti in eastern suburbs, was arrested by the Kalachowki unit of ATS, the official said.

Uttar Pradesh Police's social media help desk had received a WhatsApp message on Friday in which the sender threatened to kill Adityanath in a bomb blast, he said. A case was registered at Gomatinagar Police Station against an unidentified person under IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation), said Vikram Deshmane, Superintendent of Police, ATS Maharashtra.

UP police alerted Maharashtra ATS after the message was traced to Mumbai, he said, following which the sender was tracked down and Khan was arrested, the SP said. He will be produced before a court in Mumbai and handed over to UP police's Special Task Force on transit remand, the official said.

(With agency inputs)