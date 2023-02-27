Yogi Govt Cracks Down On Mafia, Umesh Pal Murder Accused Shot Dead In Encounter By Police

A man, who was accused in the murder of the prime witness in the 2005 Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal murder case, was killed in an encounter, the UP police said on Monday. The incident took place near Nehru Park in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had vowed to destroy the mafias after the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) had doubted the law and order situation in the state in the wake of the killing.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, "Accused Arbaaz was shot during the encounter that took place near Nehru Park in Dhoomanganj, Prayagraj earlier today. On the day of the incident, he was driving the car that was used for murder and that he also fired upon."

Police claimed that they retaliated when Arbaaz, who was allegedly the driver of the white SUV used by the assailants to attack witness Umesh Pal, opened fire at them.

Lauding CM Yogi Adityanath, former UP DGP Dr Vikram Singh said, "There never has been this kind of determied and resolute action against mafia and crime syndicate. The CM said 'mitti mai mila denge' and his words came true."

On Friday, Umesh Pal and his police security guard Sandeep Nishad were shot dead outside his residence in the Dhoomanganj area. Another security personnel Raghvendra Singh was injured in the attack.

A case was registered at Dhoomanganj police station on the complaint by Pal's wife against gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, his wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu and Gulam and nine others.

They have been booked under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Explosive Substances Act and the Criminal Law Amendment Act, police said.