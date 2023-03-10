Yogi Govt Tightens Noose Against Mafia Gangs After Holi, CBI Begins Crackdown

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a massive crackdown against the mafia after Holi, an official statement by the state government said. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started its investigations against the mafia elements and gangs operating in the state, said the statement, "The CBI team reached Kaushambi on Thursday to collect the account of the crime-acquired property of Abdul Qavi, the shooter of Ateeq Ahmed".

Operations against the Ateeq Ahmed gang, which is allegedly behind the recenting gunning down of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 killing of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal murder in Prayagraj, have already been launched. Ahmad and his brother and former Uttar Pradesh MLA Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf, besides many close aides, are the prime accused in the Raju Pal murder case.

Ateeq Ahmed taking help of old shooters

According to the statement, Ateeq Ahmed has been running his gans from inside the Sabarmati jail in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. "In the inputs received by the investigating agencies, it has also come to the fore that the mafia Ateeq Ahmed, who is lodged in the jail of Gujarat, takes the help of his old trusted shooters in many incidents. One such old shooter of Ateeq is Abdul Qavi who is out of police custody for the last 14 years," the statement said.

The investigation agencies are also targeting illegal properties amassed by Ahmed’s associates. “There are indications of his involvement in the Umesh Pal murder case too, after which bulldozers razed Kavi's illegal house worth three crores in Jamalpur Bhakhanda of Kaushambi district. A two-member CBI investigation team reached Manjhanpur tehsil of Kaushambi district to collect accounts of property worth crores acquired illegally by Abdul Kavi's close friends," the statement informed.

Connection between Umesh Pal and Raju Pal murder case?

The CBI team, in order to explore whether there is a nexus between the murders of the Umesh Pal murder and the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case 18 years ago, went to Kaushambi, "To investigate these relations, the investigation team CBI reached the Manjhanpur tehsil of Kaushambi. Two officers from Delhi talked to Tehsildar Bhupal Singh for about two and a half hours," it added.

The investigation focussed on the shooter of mafia Ateeq, Abdul Qavi. The central agency also pooled information about the land records of Qavi and his family, "The CBI has also gathered information about the revenue record of the movable and immovable property of shooter Abdul Qavi's family. Apart from this, CBI also went to Tehsil archives where it obtained blueprints of land records of Jamalpur Bhakhanda and Raksarai villages from SDM Manjhanpur. It contains papers of shooter Abdul Qavi's father Abdul Aziz, father Abdul Ghani, wife Kaneez Fatima, brother Abdul Wali, his wife Faizia Bano, brother Abdul Qadir, his wife Bushra, brother Abdul Mughani and his wife Shaheen Bano," the statement added.