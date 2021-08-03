Yogi Govt Crackdown On Mafia: Properties Of Gangster Mukhtar Ansari's Wife, Brother Seized

In a massive crackdown on Mafia gangs in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath led state government has seized assets worth ₹1.18 crore that belongs to gangster MLA Mukhtar Ansari's wife Afsha Ansari and his brother Sarjeel Raza. The Uttar Pradesh Police has attached the properties from Ghazipur in Delhi NCR, of the Gangster turned MLA's wife and brother under section 14(1) of the Gangster Act, which allows attachment of illegal properties, in order to effectively curb gangsters, mafias and criminals and their associates.

The Uttar Pradesh Government has been going hard on the mafias, gangsters and criminal elements to bring their dominance in society under control. A PTI report in June, citing official data, had stated that the Uttar Pradesh Police had lodged 5,558 FIRs under the Gangsters Act from January 2020 till April 2021. These attached ill-gotten properties are worth around ₹1,128 crores belonging to mafias and their gang members, PTI reported.

Action has been taken under the Gangsters Act against 22,259 alleged criminals, including those belonging to the gangs of Mukhtar Ansari, Ateeq Ahmed and Sundar Bhati, during the period, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar had said.

The Police had then said that 102 FIRs were lodged and 110 gang members of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari were arrested during the period. The Police had also claimed that their ill-gotten properties, including those of Ansari, worth over ₹194 crores either attached or demolished or their illegal occupation removed from encroached land.

Who is Mukhtar Ansari?

Gangster Mukhtar Ansari who was also a BSP MLA was shifted from Punjab to Banda Jail in Uttar Pradesh in April 2021. A legislator from Mau in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Mukhtar Ansari is a history-sheeter facing more than 50 cases in the state and elsewhere. He has about 38 cases against him alone in Mohammadabad police station of Ghazipur district for committing heinous crimes - including the murder case of BJP MLA Krishna Nand Rai in 2005.

As per reports, before being shifted to Punjab, he has stayed at various jails such as Ghazipur, Mau, Agra, Lucknow, and Banda jail. He was shifted to Punjab's Ropar jail on a government warrant after Homeland Group CEO who is engaged in the real estate business in Punjab and Delhi, accused Mukhtar Ansari of extortion in 2019. However, Ansari has been brought back to Uttar Pradesh's Banda Jail.

