Yogi Govt's Mega Crackdown: Huge Cash And Weapons Seized At Ateeq Ahmed's Prayagraj Office

In a mega crackdown against Umesh Pal murder accused Ateeq Ahmed, the Prayagraj Police have recovered a huge cache of cash and weapons, during their raid at Ateeq Ahmed's Prayagraj office on Tuesday.

According to the police sources, a huge amount of cash along with illegal weapons have been recovered and three persons present at the office have been detained. As per reports, the seized amount is so huge that police are taking the help of a cash counting machine to ascertain the exact amount.

Police is using cash counting machine to ascertain the amount

The police are also interrogating all the three persons, detained from Ateeq Ahmed's office and trying to ascertain the source of such a huge amount of cash and for what it was going to be used. The Commissioner of Police of Prayagraj is likely to present the details of the recovered arms and cash during the police raid, once the counting is over.

The latest action has come up, after the bulldozer action against Ateeq Ahmed and his associates in various parts of Uttar Pradesh. The police are on the prowl for the associates of the jailed former MP and are conducting several raids at various locations in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. This is one among the several raids that police succeeded in conducting this mega crackdown.

The office is said to be situated in the Chakia area under Kareli police station of Prayagraj, where the house of Ateeq was also located, right in front of his office. However, the Prayagraj authorities bulldozed his house last year, during demolition action. At present the police are carrying out a search at the office.

Earlier, the Special Task Force (STF) of the UP Police had said that they have got strong evidence in support to the narrative that Ateeq Ahmed had conspired to the killing of Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal in 2005, from inside the Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad.

Umesh Pal along with two policemen was murdered in daylight in Prayagraj by armed assailants including Ateeq Ahmed's son Asad, after intercepting his car on road. The entire incident got captured in the CCTV cameras installed nearby. Umesh Pal was an eye-witness against Ateeq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in the MLA Raju Pal murder case.

The incident raged the Yogi government to take strong action against Ateeq Ahmed and his associates. An FIR was also registered in which Ateeq and his jailed brother Ashraf are also charged with criminal conspiracy in the murder case. Accused Asad is presently at large and reward has been declared on his arrest. However, several of his associates have been nabbed including encounters of two of his associates by the police.

The action came, after the Yogi government had asserted that the policy of no tolerance against mafia in the state will be strictly followed.