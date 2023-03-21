You Have Strength Of 80,000 Cops: Court Raps Punjab Govt Over Amritpal Singh's Escape

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday raps the Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab over fugitive self-styled radical preacher Amritpal Singh giving the state's police a slip and questioning the intelligence failure. The High Court's remark came in wake of Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh managing to dodge the Punjab Police after several kilometres of a long chase.

The search for a fugitive self-proclaimed religious preacher has entered its fourth consecutive day, but the state's police said to have no clue about his whereabouts of him.

According to the reports, the Punjab Police questioned on how the police, having a strength of around 80,000 police personnel, aren't able to arrest Singh in more than three days. However, it was informed to the court that all the accused except Singh have been arrested, to which the bench asked, how everyone else except Amritpal Singh has been arrested?

The observations came on Tuesday when a bench of Justice NS Shekhawat was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the legal advisor of ‘Waris Punjab De’, requesting the court to direct the respondents to produce Amritpal Singh before it and sought his release from alleged police custody.



The bench said that it is an intelligence failure, as the entire police force is after him and yet has not been able to arrest him. The court has sought a status report from the Punjab Police. The hearing of the case has been adjourned for four days.



The Punjab government informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the stringent National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against radical preacher Amritpal Singh, claimed sources.



Earlier, the police on Saturday had launched a major crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De.' The elusive preacher himself, however, gave the police a slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in the Jalandhar district.



Several of Amritpal Singh's aides have been arrested now, including his uncle Harjit Singh in various cases, but Amritpal Singh is still at large. In wake of the law and order situation in the state, the arrested members have been sent to Assam. Police have also invoked the National Security Act (NSA), on Amritpal Singh and his associates.



On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said that those who are trying to disturb Punjab's peace will be dealt with severely.



Further action into the matter is being taken.