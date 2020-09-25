'Your CBD Oil Here': Jaya Saha's Reason For Asking If Fellow KWAN Staffer Coming To Office

Ahead of actor Deepika Padukone's questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Republic Media Network on Friday accessed stunning details of WhatsApp chats of talent manager from KWAN - Jaya Saha with Deepika Padukone, Karishma Prakash, agency co-founders Anirban Das Blah and Vijay Subramaniam as well as other KWAN reps.

Aside from confirming that KWAN bigwigs were completely in the know of their company's personnel procuring and distributing drugs in tandem with the stars managed by the agency, WhatsApp chats from November 2019 revealed that Jaya Saha also procured drugs for another KWAN employee Nandita Sachdev, as evident in their conversation accessed by Republic. In one of the messages addressed to Nandita, Saha wrote, “Your CBD Oil is ready.” The group members further planned to consume it together someplace.

Jaya Saha and Nandita Sachdev's 'CBD oil' conversation:

In November 2019, Jaya Saha asks Nandita Sachdev if she's coming to office that day.

In reply, Nandita writes:

"Not too well so at home what happened though even Madhu messaged"

"Something important will come for that"

To this, Jaya Saha replies, "Your CBD oil is here"

Nandita replies in four messaged back-to-back:

"Oh Okay"

"Leave it with Ajay will get Hitesh to collect it tomorrow"

"Thank you jay z"

"You are the best"

Jaya Saha concludes:

"Okie dokie"

In another message sent on November 15, Nandita can be seen suggesting Jaya to “go buy a couple of rolled joints, smoke a bit and take a walk in the park. You will have fun, it’s super chill.”

READ | HUGE: Deepika Padukone's 'DP+Ka+KWAN' Group Was Site Of 'maal' Chat; Top KWAN Bosses There

WhatsApp group 'DP+Ka+KWAN' raises eyebrows

These WhatsApp group chats also show that the top management of the company which is under the scanner was part of the group and they were aware of the alleged drug supply chain that ran via KWAN employees. As per the information accessed by Republic, the group was named as 'DP+Ka+KWAN' where 'DP' can be assumed as Deepika Padukone and 'Ka' could be her production company.

The group was formed by Jaya Saha and its admins were Deepika Padukone and Karishma Prakash. Other members include Vijay Subramaniam, Anirban Das, Producer Madhu Mantena, KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar among many others. The drug chats of 2017 involving 'Maal', 'hash' were taking place in this group. There is also a part in the chats which reveal that a gathering of some sort was supposed to be organised by Deepika Padukone. This also establishes that the drug chats were taking place under the noses of top bosses of KWAN.

READ | Ranveer Singh Asks NCB To Let Him Join Deepika Padukone During Probe; Cites Her 'anxiety'

Deepika Padukone lands in Mumbai

Actors Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan, who have been summoned by the NCB in a drug case arrived in Mumbai from Goa. Padukone, who was shooting for director Shakun Batra's next film in Goa, was accompanied by actor-husband Ranveer Singh. The NCB, which began the probe after a drugs angle came to light in connection with Rajput's alleged suicide, has now widened its investigation and called film celebrities for questioning.

Sara is set to appear before the NCB on September 26 (Saturday), along with Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. Actor Rakul Preet Singh and Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash were questioned at the NCB office on Friday. Meanwhile, statements of fashion designer Simone Khambatta and Shruti Modi, Rajput's former manager, were recorded by the NCB probe team in connection with the drugs case.

READ | Ranveer Singh Makes Surprise Entry As Deepika Padukone & Sara Reach Mumbai For NCB Probe

READ | NCB To Quiz Deepika Padukone On Saturday Over Drug Payments, 2017 Chats And More: Sources