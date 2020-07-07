Social Distancing Goes For A Toss As Youth Akali Leaders Stage Protest Against Fuel Hike

Youth Akali Dal leaders were caught on the wrong foot on Tuesday when they held a protest at Patiala over fuel price hike but flouted COVID-19 safety norms. The youth leaders did not wear face masks or maintain social distance while protesting outside Yadavindra Public School (YPS). The police has lodged an FIR against Youth Akali Dal president Parambans Singh Romana, MLA Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra and Shiromani Akali Dal’s Patiala urban president Harpal Juneja.

In the videos that have emerged from the protest site in Patiala, police can be seen trying to disperse the crowd by speaking to the leaders. When the protestors resisted, the Punjab police filed FIRs against the leaders for flouting COVID-19 protocols.

Punjab reported 208 new Coronavirus infections and five deaths, taking the total fatalities to 169 and cases to 6,491 on Monday. 86 coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals after they recovered from the infection. The state bulletin said 4,494 people have been cured of the infection so far. There are 1,828 active cases in the state as of now, it said.

