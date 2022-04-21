Youth Cong Protest Outside Hardeep Puri's Residence Over Jahangirpuri Demolition; Detained

A day after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation's anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri, Indian Youth Congress workers staged a protest outside Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri's residence in the National Capital. The Congress workers were seen carrying banners and raising slogans against the BJP government's ‘Bulldozer Politics’. One of the protesters said that the Saffron party (BJP) is using bulldozers to crush the peace and harmony in the country.

However, the Delhi police later detained the protesters from Akbar Road and took them to Mandir Marg police station. Earlier, in the day Congress delegation also arrived at Jahagirpuri to meet the demolition affected families.

Indian Youth Congress Stage Protest

Delhi | Indian Youth Congress stage a protest outside the residence of Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri over the anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri. pic.twitter.com/ma6FaQtDMW — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

Congress delegation at Jahagirpuri Demolition site

On Thursday, a Congress delegation led by General Secretary Ajay Maken along with other party leaders arrived at Jahangirpuri to meet families affected by the demolition drive that was conducted on Wednesday. Later, the delegation was stopped by the police. The police, while blocking the Congress leaders from visiting the demolition site, noted that no political group could be allowed into the area.

Protesting the anti-encroachment drive that took place in the area, the Congress leaders slammed the BJP government for ‘bulldozer politics’. The delegation claimed that the BJP did a “very wrong thing” by “destroying the houses of innocent people”.

Jahangirpuri Demolition Drive

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Wednesday launched a two-day anti-encroachment drive against illegal constructions in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area. In a letter to the Northwest Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), NDMC said, "The special joint encroachment removal action programme comprising Public Works Department (PWD), local body, Police and the Works/Maintenance Department, Health Department, Sanitation Department, Veterinary Department and Enforcement Cell of North DMC is to be fixed in Jahangiripuri area."

The demolition operation comes just a few days after eight policemen and one civilian were injured in a stone-pelting incident during Shobha Yatra on Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday. At least 23 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. Additionally, North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh has stated that the civic body was carrying out the drive because people of the area complained regarding road blockage and traffic issues, and not as a retaliation to the Hanuman Jayanti procession. The destruction continued until a Supreme Court order stayed the demolition drive. It will hear a plea against the demolition drive on Thursday.