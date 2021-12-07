Youth Gets 20 Years In Jail For Abduction, Rape Of Teenager

A special court in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Tuesday sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment for abducting, holding hostage and raping a 14-year-old girl three years ago.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court-2 special judge Sanjay Kumar also slapped a fine of Rs 40,000 on the 23-year-old convict, Banti alias Ashu alias Satyendra Meghwal, a resident of Batawda village.

The survivor's father on July 6, 2018 lodged a report against Banti, accusing him of abducting his minor daughter from his house when he along with his wife was away at a relative's house, said Public Prosecutor Lalchand Meena.

After over a month, the minor was rescued from Ramganj area in Bundi district, where she was held hostage, he added.

On the bases of minor survivor's statements, the police arrested the accused after filing an FIR under sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the POCSO Act, he said.

The survivor alleged that the accused, who had also threatened to kill her, took her at places in Jhalawar, Kota and eventually at Ramganj area in Bundi district, where he held her hostage in a room and started working as wage labourer in an oil factory in the area.

She further alleged that the accused repeatedly raped her and would go for work after locking her inside the room.

One day, she came to get the accused's mobile, through which she sent an SMS to her father asking him to rescue her from the location, the PP said.

Statements of at least 26 witnesses were recorded and 27 documents were produced before the court during the trial, he said.

The accused had been in jail under judicial custody since his arrest, the public prosecutor added.

