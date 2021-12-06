Youth Held For Harassing Minor Girl

A youth from Kerala has been arrested by personnel of Ullal police station in Dakshina Kannada district on charges of sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl.

The accused, identified as Gautham, has been booked under POCSO. He allegedly pestered the girl’s family to give her in marriage to him and had also made threatening calls to the family.

A case was registered after the girl’s mother lodged a complaint with the police and the accused was arrested, police said.

