Youth Involved In Anti-national Activities Arrested From Ramban In Jammu

In a major success against terror, the Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Terrorist Squad has arrested a youth from the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir who was working in a private company in Noida and was constantly seeking to join terrorist organizations.

The UP ATS has arrested 25-year-old Salman Vani from Jammu's Ramban district. Police has registered a case against Vani under Section 13,16,18,18B, 20 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967, and Section 121A of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. Salman is also accused of waging war against the democratically elected government.

Possession of terror literary

Mohammad Salman's arrest comes on the disclosure of Mohammad Inamul, a resident of Bareilly, who was arrested by the UP ATS on 18 June on charges of involving youth in a terrorist conspiracy and is now on 10-day police remand. During the investigation, the literature of terrorist organization Al Qaeda was recovered from Mohammad Inamul's mobile phone. If sources of UP police are to be believed, during the investigation, Inamul has confessed his crime of involving youth in a terrorist organization.

After the arrest, the police have recovered a mobile phone, four SIM cards, and a memory card from Salman Wani, in which many important clues have been found. According to police sources, a screenshot of the magazine Inspire 2013 has also been recovered from Salman's phone which reads "We are all with Osama".

Photo of killed Kamlesh Tiwari

Salman's phone has also found a photo of the dead body of Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari on which it was written that the Kamlesh Tiwari had been sent to hell in Lucknow who spoke outrageously against Prophet Mohammad. The attackers first cut the neck of the disgraced leader of the Hindu Mahasabha with a knife and then shot him dead.

Along with this, ATS has also recovered photographs of several Jammu and Kashmir terrorists from Salman's phone and also found a WhatsApp chat in which he is found talking to a terrorist named Waqas about preparing the explosive belt for fidayeen attack.

