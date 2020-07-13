Youth Sets Himself On Fire As Police Seize His Vehicle During Lockdown; Investigation On

A 27-year-old youth set himself on fire as police seized his vehicle during lockdown. "Police are responsible for this totally, I am going to die soon" screamed the youth Mugilan, with severe burn injuries lying on the national highway. This video went viral on social media and has captured the public eye. The police are investigating the matter.

Mugilan was caught by 5 policemen at the Ambur national highway during a regular vehicle check during a Sunday, which is a day of total lockdown. Police who were on the duty seized the bike of Mugilan since they were not satisfied with his answers.

He argued with the cops that he was returning from his work from a shoe company and didn't go anywhere unnecessarily since the district administration has instructed that people should come out only for a medical emergency. The police didn't find his reason to be valid and seized his bike and booked him under epidemic disease act,51(b) disaster management act.

He argued with the cops for a while and left the place. Unexpectedly, he came back with a can of kerosene and self-immolated himself in the middle of the road which shocked everyone. People who were passing the area shot a video which is viral on social media in which Mugilan with 80% burn injuries screamed "police are responsible for this, I will die soon". He was immediately taken to the Vellore CMC hospital for the treatment.

Mugilan's mother claims that he was just returning from his work and he made this decision as police behaved with him rudely and seized his vehicle.

However, SP of Tirupatur district Vijayakumar IPS has given a statement that " A fair investigation will take place on this matter by the DSP Praveen Kumar and 5 police personnel who were on the duty at the checkpoint have been taken off from the area, all efforts taken to provide best medical treatment for the victim".

This incident has once again showed the police in the bad light as a youth set himself on fire weeks after the Sathankulam incident. However, what exactly triggered this youth to take such a decision is still under the subject of investigation. He is been still treated at the casualty ward for his serious degree of burns.

