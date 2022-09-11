Youth Stabbed To Death After Altercation At Ganesh Procession In K'taka's Belagavi; 4 Held

A shocking incident from Karnataka’s Belagavi district has come to light where a youth was allegedly stabbed to death by four persons following an altercation during a Ganesha immersion procession at Mugalihal village on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Arjuna Gowda Patil (20). According to police officials, the incident took place in Karnataka’s Mugalihal village of Yaragatti taluk in the Belagavi district.

Sources informed that a commotion broke out between two groups during the Ganesh immersion procession in the village. After the clash turned violent, Patil was stabbed to death.

Soon after receiving information, Mugalihal village police officials rushed to the spot. The police have arrested four accused persons including a minor, from the Mugalihal village. A knife was also seized from the accused. According to police, an old rivalry was the cause of the attack.

The police further informed that the mortal remains of the deceased have been sent to the Belagavi district hospital for a post-mortem examination. Further details are awaited.

