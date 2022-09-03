YouTuber Bobby Kataria Seen Smoking During Flight Still On The Run; Lookout Notice Issued

A lookout circular has been issued against social media influencer Balvinder Kataria alias Bobby Kataria, who was seen flaunting himself smoking a cigarette while aboard a SpiceJet flight in January. He has been absconding since then.

In a shocking incident, Kataria can be seen smoking during a flight in a video that surfaced in August. The video that went viral was reportedly shot in January.

Lookout notice issued against Bobby Kataria

In a bid to nab the Social Media influencer who has been absconding since January, the police conducted raids at various locations linked to Kataria, however, he wasn’t found there. "Our teams had recently raided one of his locations but he was not found there. Now, a lookout notice has been issued against him. We will arrest him soon," a senior Police officer told ANI.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also took cognisance of the incident and assured action. “Investigating it. There will be no tolerance for such incidents," Scindia said.

Case registered after complaint filed by SpiceJet

A case was filed against Bobby Kataria, under Section 3 (1) (C) of the suppression of Unlawful acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act 1982, for violating security and safety measures on-board the flight after Spice-Jet manager Jasbir Singh registered a complaint with the police.

Kataria was also slapped with allegations of posting videos and pictures dated January 21 on social media, where he is seen with a lighter and smoking a cigarette on the SpiceJet flight - SG-706.

Another case against Kataria

The social media influencer has been accused of consuming Liquor in the middle of a street in Uttarakhand and a case pertaining to the same has been filed in Dehradun’s Cantt police station. The Uttarakhand police had earlier announced a cash reward of ₹ 25,000 against YouTuber Kataria. A probe was launched after a video of Kataria consuming alcohol and obstructing traffic by placing a table in the middle of the road in Dehradun, went viral.

The police have obtained a non-bailable warrant from the court against the accused Kataria, informed SSP Dehradun Dilip Singh Kunwar. The reward was announced after the police raided Kataria’s house but he was not to be found.

Image: ANI