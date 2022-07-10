YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Arrested For Celebrating Birthday With Fans Amid Sec 144 In Noida

Famous Indian YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka ‘Flying Beast’ was arrested on Saturday after his followers gathered at Sector 51 metro station of the Aqua Line in Uttar Pradesh's Noida to celebrate his birthday despite the imposition of section 144 of CrPC.

The YouTuber's wife Ritu Rathee Taneja had reportedly invited fans and followers of Gaurav to celebrate his birthday. Following this, thousands of people flocked to Noida's Sector 51 metro station to meet the 'Flying Beast'. After getting information regarding the gathering of people in the area, Noida Sector 49 Police rushed to the spot and handled the situation. Notably, Gaurav Taneja had booked a metro coach to celebrate his birthday on Saturday in Noida.

UP | Visuals from earlier today after a huge crowd gathered at a metro station in Noida to celebrate the birthday of YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka 'Flying Beast' who was then arrested under Section 188 for violating Section 144. pic.twitter.com/1snTogpgpQ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2022

Taneja who has a YouTube channel with the name "Flying Beast" and has over 7.58 million subscribers, was booked for allegedly violating section 144 of the CrPC which is already in force in Noida and section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), ANI reported.

Notably, earlier in the day, Ritu Rathee had announced to her over 1.6 million Instagram followers that she will meet them for a birthday celebration at around 1:30 PM. The post on Instagram read, "We will be restricted by the maximum capacity of a Metro given by NMRC! Lekin sabse mileage zaroor (But we will meet every one)!." However, hours later, in another post on the Instagram story, Rathee informed her followers that celebrations were being cancelled "due to some personal issues".

Thank you everyone for your lovely wishes and the gifts. Blessed to have you all in our lives#thankYou pic.twitter.com/9iJYFb83ka — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) July 9, 2022

As per reports, permission for the gathering was not taken from the local police which resulted in traffic jams in the area as well. The YouTuber was reportedly released later in the day.

Gaurav Taneja, a graduate in civil engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur, is currently one of the most well-known YouTubers in the nation, with millions of subscribers across his three channels: "Flying Beast," "Fit Muscle TV," and "Rasbhari Ke Papa," where he posts daily vlogs and live streams as well as fitness-related videos. Notably, Taneja is presently pursuing a degree in law at Delhi University's Faculty of Law.