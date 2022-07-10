Last Updated:

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Arrested For Celebrating Birthday With Fans Amid Sec 144 In Noida

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast was arrested after his followers gathered at Sector 51 metro station of the Aqua Line in Noida to celebrate his birthday

Written By
Ajay Sharma
Gaurav Taneja

Image: Twitter@apkaapnaansh


Famous Indian YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka ‘Flying Beast’ was arrested on Saturday after his followers gathered at Sector 51 metro station of the Aqua Line in Uttar Pradesh's Noida to celebrate his birthday despite the imposition of section 144 of CrPC. 

The YouTuber's wife Ritu Rathee Taneja had reportedly invited fans and followers of Gaurav to celebrate his birthday. Following this, thousands of people flocked to Noida's Sector 51 metro station to meet the 'Flying Beast'. After getting information regarding the gathering of people in the area, Noida Sector 49 Police rushed to the spot and handled the situation. Notably, Gaurav Taneja had booked a metro coach to celebrate his birthday on Saturday in Noida.

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja arrested

Taneja who has a YouTube channel with the name "Flying Beast" and has over 7.58 million subscribers, was booked for allegedly violating section 144 of the CrPC which is already in force in Noida and section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), ANI reported.

Notably, earlier in the day, Ritu Rathee had announced to her over 1.6 million Instagram followers that she will meet them for a birthday celebration at around 1:30 PM. The post on Instagram read, "We will be restricted by the maximum capacity of a Metro given by NMRC! Lekin sabse mileage zaroor (But we will meet every one)!." However, hours later, in another post on the Instagram story, Rathee informed her followers that celebrations were being cancelled "due to some personal issues".

As per reports, permission for the gathering was not taken from the local police which resulted in traffic jams in the area as well. The YouTuber was reportedly released later in the day.

READ | About 50% elderly in Noida, Gr Noida suffer from chronic illness like diabetes, BP: survey

Gaurav Taneja aka 'Flying Beast'

Gaurav Taneja, a graduate in civil engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur, is currently one of the most well-known YouTubers in the nation, with millions of subscribers across his three channels: "Flying Beast," "Fit Muscle TV," and "Rasbhari Ke Papa," where he posts daily vlogs and live streams as well as fitness-related videos. Notably, Taneja is presently pursuing a degree in law at Delhi University's Faculty of Law.

READ | Youtuber Gaurav Taneja's fans trend #BoycottAirAsia after the pilot gets suspended
READ | DGCA launches investigation after pilot Gaurav Taneja alleges Air Asia flouts safety rules
READ | Gaurav Taneja's net worth: Details about the popular YouTuber Flying Beast
READ | Badshah shares photos with Youtuber Gaurav Taneja; fans say "drop new music"
First Published:
COMMENT