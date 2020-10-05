Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP Leader Hosts Large Gathering To Celebrate B'day; COVID Norms Flouted

Even as Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh continue to increase, YSRCP leader and KDCC Bank chairman Ventak Rao hosted a large gathering celebrated his birthday, violating the COVID-19 norms. This development comes as Andhra Pradesh's total COVID caseload rose to 7.19 lakh on Sunday.

With the huge gathering around, social distancing went for a toss. The video also showed glimpses of people wandering without wearing masks.

Similar Incidents in Andhra

Last month, a BJP leader in Andhra Pradesh was caught on camera abusing the authorities of the Mahanandi temple in Nandyal town in Kurnool district, after he was stopped from entering the inner sanctum of the temple shrine as per COVID-19 guidelines.

Earlier in June, leaders from YSR Congress Party were seen violating COVID-19 norms while welcoming new ambulances for the pandemic service in East Godavari and north Andhra districts of Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh. The workers from the party flouted all social distancing norms while welcoming the ambulances and a huge number of people who had gathered were also seen dancing to songs and bursting firecrackers

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh''s COVID-19 tally rose to 7.19 lakh on Sunday as East Godavari crossed the one lakh mark, becoming the sixth district in the country to register cases in six digits. The state saw an addition of 6,242 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Sunday, taking the aggregate to 7,19,256. The latest bulletin said 7,084 patients had recovered and another 40 succumbed to the infection in 24 hours.

The number of active cases dwindled to 54,400 after a total of 6,58,875 recoveries and 5,981 deaths so far, the bulletin said. East Godavari district''s COVID-19 tally stood at 1,00,785 total cases after 826 were added afresh. The number of active cases in the district, however, is 9,165 after 91,079 recoveries and 541 deaths. It is now behind Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Bengaluru Urban and Chennai in having over lakh COVID-19 cases.

