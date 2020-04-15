YSRCP MLA Violates Lockdown Rules Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases; Investigation Underway

In a massive development, YSRCP MLA Madhu Sudan Yadav broke lockdown rules as he was seen on the Karnataka-Andhra border check-post in Madanapalle in Chittoor district. Despite strict guidelines to follow the lockdown amid rising coronavirus cases across India, the Kanigiri MLA was returning from Bengaluru in five cars escorting 39 people.

Andhra Pradesh police stated that the people might the relatives of the MLA, and further stated that the police is questioning how he went to Bengaluru. Madhusudan Yadav represents the Kanigiri constituency of Prakasam district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday as the pan-India lockdown that he imposed as a measure to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak entered Day 21. In his address, the PM said that India is fighting against COVID-19 and it has been successful so far. He then announced the extension of lockdown till May 3.

Karnataka BJP minister shares pool party photo amid COVID threat

Earlier, a controversy had erupted in Karnataka where a BJP MLA and Minister for Medical Education, Dr. Sudhakar K, took to Twitter to post a picture of him along with his kids in a swimming pool amid the novel Coronavirus outbreak. After the matter heated up on social media, the Minister deleted the post.

Sudhakar K wrote, "After a long time joined my children for swimming hope maintaining social distance here also.. haha".

