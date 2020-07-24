Centre Issues First Response On Fund Transfer Between Zakir Naik & Rajiv Gandhi Trust

As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probes into the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) into alleged money laundering, sources report that a transaction between controversial preacher Zakir Naik and Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT) has been unearthed. Reacting on the development, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that these revelations are proof of corruption by those who own the Trust.

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "These revelations are proof of one thing that this Trust is corrupt. We cannot clean it with a vacuum cleaner, the law will teach them a lesson. Such sensational revelations show that everything about people owning the Trust and about the Trust is wrong. They are in panic and therefore now they are issuing statements that are baseless."

READ | Rahul Gandhi silent on 'Rajiv Gandhi Foundation scam', mocks PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

As per the revelations made on Thursday, the transaction details of the account, which has been frozen now, shows a fund transfer allegedly amounting to Rs 50 lakhs, from Naik's account to Rajiv Gandhi Charitable trust during the UPA regime in 2011. RGCT is a registered, not-for-profit organisation established in 2002 headed by Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi, as per its official website.

READ | ED probe reveals Rs 50 lakh fund transfer between Zakir Naik and Rajiv Gandhi Trust

ED to probe into RGF transactions

On July 8, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) formed an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into alleged violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA and others by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. The Special Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) heads the committee probing into the trust's alleged violations. This move was triggered days after BJP chief JP Nadda highlighted the various irregularities in the trust's transactions.

READ | Centre forms inter-ministerial panel to probe Cong-linked Rajiv Gandhi Trust, China deals

BJP alleges RGF scam

On June 26, BJP chief JP Nadda alleged that the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) was donating money to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation during the UPA years. Taking to Twitter, the BJP national President shared details of 'Partner Organisation and Donors Year 2005-2006' and 'Partner Organisation and Donors Year 2007-2008', which shows that PMNRF donated funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF). A BJP statement later quoted Nadda as saying at the rally that the Chinese embassy gave Rs 90 lakh to the RGF. The Rajiv Gandhi foundation is a Delhi-based RGF was set up on June 21, 1991, and is currently chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Moreover, Republic TV found a link between the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and a Chinese lobbying group in 2004. As per the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation's official website, in the year 2004-2005 for the Rajiv Gandhi Institute for Contemporary studies there is a mention of the 'China Association for Internationally friendly contact' - which is a lobby group for the Communist Party of China. These links have appeared amid former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi repeated attacks at PM Modi for 'denying Chinese intrusions in Ladakh' and 'allowing China to occupy India's territory'. This political blame game started after 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a face-off with Chinese Army at Galwan area of the LAC.

READ | Delhi riots: Police probe reveals accused Khalid Saifi met Zakir Naik in Malaysia