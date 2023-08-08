Zero Tolerance Policy Against Narcotics: Centre Releases Drugs Reduction initiatives

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has initiated a special campaign in collaboration with other Drug Law Enforcement Agencies (DLEAs) where seized drugs from June 2022, have to be destructed as per the direction issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The destruction process is underway; in the said campaign, over 10,17,523 kg of drugs have been destroyed to date including 1,40,969 kgs of drugs that were destroyed on July 17, 2023.

In order to achieve the vision of “Nasha Mukt Bharat,” the Government of India has adopted two strategies-

1. Drugs supply reduction initiatives

Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) - NCORD mechanism was introduced by the government in 2016 to have effective coordination of actions among various ministries, departments, central and state law enforcement agencies dealing with narcotics. However, the mechanism was restructured into a four tier structure in 2019:

Apex Level Committee headed by Union Home Secretary

Executive Level Committee headed by Special Secretary (IS), MHA

State Level Committee headed by the Chief Secretary of the concerned State

District Level Committee headed by District Magistrate

In order to make the NCORD mechanism more effective and comprehensive, the addition of new members at different levels has been made. A Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) was constituted by the Home Ministry's order dated 19 July 2019 consisting of central and state agencies to monitor investigations in case of large seizures of drugs.

In order to prevent smuggling along the border areas, various border guarding forces like BSF, SSB and Assam Rifles have been deployed. They are empowered under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act, 1985 to make interdiction of drugs.

To combat drug trafficking via sea, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has been given authority under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to make interdictions of narcotics at sea.

Since the illicit trafficking and abuse of narcotic drugs is a trans-national problem, the Government of India has entered into bilateral agreements with 27 countries, Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with 16 countries, and two Agreements on Security Cooperation to prevent the illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and precursor chemicals.

2. Drugs demand reduction initiatives

The National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) is an umbrella scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJ&E). Under this scheme, financial assistance is provided to State Governments/ Union Territory (UT) Administrations for Preventive Education and Awareness Generation, Capacity Building, Skill development, vocational training and livelihood support to ex-drug addicts, Programmes for Drug Demand Reduction by States/UTs and Non-Governmental Organizations/ Voluntary Organizations for running and maintenance of Integrated Rehabilitation Centers for Addicts (IRCAs), Community-based Peer Led Interventions (CPLI) for early Drug Use Prevention among Adolescents, Outreach and Drop In Centers (ODIC) and Addiction treatment facilities (ATFs) in Government Hospitals.

The Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA) was launched in 372 of the most vulnerable districts, with a huge community engagement effort involving over 8000 youth volunteers.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is also operating a National Toll Free Helpline 14446 to provide drug users tele-counseling and send them to the nearest de-addiction clinic.

NCB has also conducted awareness campaigns using various social media platforms including audio-video messages released by prominent personalities belonging to politics, bureaucracy, sports, films, music, and other fields, as well as through telecom service providers, FM radios, and television channels.