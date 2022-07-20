Zubair Was Paid For Malicious Tweets, Alt-News Co-founder Received Over Rs 2 Cr: UP Police

A bench of the Supreme Court heard the petition filed by Alt News Co-founder and fact-checker Mohammed Zubair seeking the quashing of the five FIRs filed against him by the Uttar Pradesh Police or alternatively clubbing them with the FIR by the Delhi Police, on July 20. The bench headed by Justice Chandrachud heard the arguments of the Uttar Pradesh police, represented by Assistant Attorney General Garima Prasad and Zubair, represented by Advocate Vrinda Grover.

The hearing in the apex court came days after it directed the Uttar Pradesh Police to not take any precipitation action against Zubair in connection with the FIRs registered in Lakhimpur Kheri, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, and two cases in Hathras over his tweets till July 20. FIRs were registered against him by the UP Police for a tweet in which he allegedly called three seers - Yati NarasinghanandSaraswati, Bajrang Muni and Anand Swaroop as 'Hate Mongers'.

Massive charges by UP Police

During the hearing on July 20, Garima Prasad, representing the UP Police made some startling allegations against Zubair. The UP AAG said, "It is repeatedly said the accused is a journalist. But he is not a journalist. He calls himself a fact-checker. Under the guise of fact-checking, he is promoting malicious and provocative content. And he gets paid for the tweets. More malicious the tweet, the more payment he gets. He has admitted that he has got over 2 crore."

Alleging that Zubair used to get payments for tweets that inflamed communal violence, the AAG referred to the Ghaziabad Loni incident dating back to June 2021, and said, "This was the video of an old man who was beaten up by some people. And what was reported? On June 14 he tweeted, and on June 15 the situation became serious. The entire incident was blown up and communal disharmony took place in the district. On June 22, he gave a written apology saying that without checking facts, he had gone ahead."

Countering the same, Vrinda Grover, representing Zubair said, "He is a journalist and fact checker and is put in jail because he identifies fake and hate posts."

After hearing all sides, the bench headed by Justice Chandrachud ordered that Zubair be released on interim bail after furnishing a bail bond worth Rs 20,000. The bench further ordered that the investigation in the above FIRs shall stand transferred from the UP police to the Special Cell of the Delhi police. "FIRs in all cases must be clubbed together and handled by one investigative agency," the order said.

Image: PTI