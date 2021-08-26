Amazon Daily Quiz Time Answers For Today, 26.8.2021: Answer & Win Rs 5,000

The Amazon Daily Quiz Today can be found in the Amazon Fun Zone, which consists of fun activities such as spin the wheel, answer questions, and more.

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2021, Amazon India is running plenty of daily quizzes to reward customers. The Amazon Daily Quiz now runs 24 hrs daily and starts every day at midnight. Users can log in to the Amazon app to take the Amazon Daily Quiz and be eligible for a lucky draw of Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance, which can be used to purchase items from Amazon. Keep reading to know more about Amazon Daily Quiz answers today.

Amazon Daily Quiz for Today, August 26, 2021

The Amazon Daily Quiz Today can be found in the Amazon Fun Zone, which consists of fun activities such as spin the wheel, answer questions, and more. The Amazon daily quiz home page says "Enter the lucky draw to win the prize by answering all 5 questions correctly." A user can tap on the start button and begin with the quiz. Once a user is done with the quiz, a message on the application will show "Well done! You are eligible for a lucky draw in this contest". Today's winners will be announced on August 27, 2021, i.e. tomorrow.

As per the terms and conditions page on the Amazon app, this particular quiz will have four participants which will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots. However, each player will be eligible for winning one prize under this contest only, and the prize (Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance) will be delivered to the winners on or before August 31, 2021. The odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received. The questions that are asked in the quiz are mostly related to general trivia.

Amazon Daily Quiz Answers for August 26, 2021

Q1: With five goals to his name, who won the Golden Boot award for the top goal-scorer at Euro 2020?

A1: Cristiano Ronaldo

Q2: Which band played at Madison Square Garden on June 20 for the iconic venue’s first concert since before the pandemic?

A2: Foo Fighters

Q3: In July 2021, Ashleigh Barty became the first woman from which country to win the Wimbledon singles title in 41 years?

A3: Australia

Q4: This app was created by former students of which American University?

A4: Stanford University

Q5: What is this iconic tower in?

A5: La Dame De Fer