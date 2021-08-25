Amazon Daily Spin And Win Answers For August 25, 2021; Win Prizes Worth Up To Rs. 1 Lakh

Amazon India is back with Amazon Daily Spin & Win Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Daily quiz for August 25, 2021, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win exciting prizes. Amazon games focus on fun, trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the Amazon Spin and Win for today to bag the exciting prizes.

Today’s Amazon Daily Spin and Win Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs 500 or Rs 1,000 or Rs 5,000 or Rs 15,000 or Rs 30,000 Amazon Pay balance

Amazon Quiz Date: August 25, 2021

Amazon Quiz Time: midnight –11:59 pm

Winners List Declaration Date: August 26, 2021

Amazon Daily Spin and Win Quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

There are prizes worth Rs 1,00,000 up for grabs every day. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play Amazon Amazon Spin and Win?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign-in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Spin and Win? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Spin and Win Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to spin the wheel correctly in the Spin and Win in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: Once the wheel spin stops, you could either give a guaranteed amount or be eligible for an amount in the lucky draw. Those who get lucky draw option, will have to answer one question to be eligible for the draw.

Step 7: The winners of the lucky draw will be announced on August 26.

Amazon spin and win answers

Question 1: How many sides does a square have?

Answer: 4