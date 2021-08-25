Amazon Jackpot Wednesday Answers For August 25: Win Prizes Worth Up To Rs. 50,000

Amazon India is back with Amazon Funzone Jackpot Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Funzone Jackpot for August 25, 2021, is live now, and the winners will be eligible to win exciting prizes. Amazon games focus on fun, trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the Amazon Funzone Jackpot for today to bag the exciting prizes.

Today’s Amazon Jackpot Wednesday Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Prizes worth over Rs 50,000 Amazon Pay cash

Amazon Jackpot Wednesday today - Prizes and odds of winning

There are prizes worth Rs Rs 50,000 Amazon Pay cash up for grabs today. Here are prizes depending on the three objects that are present when the lever stops.

For First prize mix- Rs 50,000 Amazon for 1 lucky winner

For Second prize mix- Rs 5,000 Amazon Pay cash for 2 lucky winner

For Third prize mix- Rs 1,000 Amazon Pay cash for 10 lucky winners

For Fourth prize mix- Rs 500 Amazon Pay for 20 lucky winners

For Fifth prize mix- Exclusive coupons

The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Funzone Jackpot using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play Amazon Jackpot Wednesday?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App-only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign-in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Spin and Win? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Funzone Jackpot Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to tap the lever in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: Once the lever stops, you have to three same objects together, and that could make you eligible for an amount in the lucky draw. Those who get the lucky draw option will have to answer one question to be eligible for the draw.

Amazon Jackpot Wednesday answers

Question: How many sides does a pentagon have?

Answer: 5