Arunachal Pradesh Lottery Result Today 19.4.2020: Dear Gold Lottery Result Live

Lotteries are a great way for people to try their luck and win a huge amount of cash. With the lottery buzz increasing in the country, people must be aware of the fact that there are several illegal lotteries prevalent online and offline. There was a time when lotteries were completely banned in India. Today, the Supreme Court has permitted 13 states to conduct legal lotteries. The Arunachal Pradesh state lottery is one such legal lottery in India.

Arunachal Pradesh State Lottery Results for April 19 | ‘Dear Gold 20 Lottery’ Results to be Announced at 5:30 pm; 1st Prize to be ₹ 10 Thousand

The Arunachal Pradesh government has organized the LabhLaxmi and Dear Gold 20 lotteries. The 12 other states that conduct legal lotteries are Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram. The Arunachal Pradesh lottery consists of three results that come out daily. The LabhLaxmi results are announced by 4 pm. The Dear Gold 20 results are announced by 5:30 pm. The Ganapati Bumper lottery results are announced at different timings. The prize structure for the Dear Gold 20 lottery is as follows. The first prize winners get the tidy amount of ₹ 10 thousand. The second prize winner gets ₹ 2,000 and the third prize winner gets ₹ 1,000. The fourth and fifth prize winners get ₹ 500 and ₹ 300 respectively.

Arunachal Pradesh Dear Gold 20 Lottery Results Today - April 19

The seven weekly games for the Arunachal Pradesh lottery are as follows.

Arunachal Pradesh Lottery: “Dear Gold 20 Weekly Lottery”– It is conducted every week on Sunday and the first prize is ₹ 10 thousand.

The Arunachal Pradesh lottery is organized by the Directorate of Arunachal Pradesh State Lotteries. The Arunachal Pradesh lottery ticket costs ₹ 20. The first prize for the Dear Gold 20 lottery is ₹ 10 thousand. The results for the ‘Dear Gold 20' Lottery are announced today at 5:30 PM on the official website http://www.arunachallotteries.com/

