Arunachal Pradesh Lottery Results | MumbaiLaxmi Suraj | Dec 20 | 5:30 PM

Lotteries are a great way for people to try their luck and win a huge amount of cash. With the lottery buzz increasing in the country, people must be aware of the fact that there are several illegal lotteries prevalent online and offline. There was a time when lotteries were completely banned in India. Today, the Supreme Court has permitted 13 states to conduct legal lotteries. The Arunachal Pradesh state lottery is one such legal lottery in India.

Arunachal Pradesh State Lottery Results for December 20 | ‘MumbaiLaxmi Suraj Lottery’ Results to be Announced at 5:30 pm; 1st Prize to be ₹ 10 Thousand

The Arunachal Pradesh government has organized the LabhLaxmi and MumbaiLaxmi lotteries. The 12 other states that conduct legal lotteries are Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram. The Arunachal Pradesh lottery consists of three results that come out daily. The LabhLaxmi results are announced by 4 pm. The MumbaiLaxmi results are announced by 5:30 pm. The Ganapati Bumper lottery results are announced at different timings. The prize structure for the MumbaiLaxmi lottery is as follows. The first prize winners get the tidy amount of ₹ 10 thousand. The second prize winner gets ₹ 2,000 and the third prize winner gets ₹ 1,000. The fourth and fifth prize winners get ₹ 500 and ₹ 300 respectively.

Arunachal Pradesh Lottery Results - December 20

The seven weekly games for the Arunachal Pradesh lottery are as follows.

Arunachal Pradesh Lottery: “MumbaiLaxmi Rani Weekly Lottery”– It is conducted every week and the first prize is ₹ 10 thousand.

Arunachal Pradesh Lottery: “MumbaiLaxmi Ram Weekly Lottery”– It is conducted every week and the first prize is ₹ 10 thousand.

Arunachal Pradesh Lottery: “LabhLaxmi Laxman Weekly Lottery”– It is conducted every week and the first prize is ₹ 10 Thousand.

Arunachal Pradesh Lottery: “MumbaiLaxmi Seeta Weekly Lottery”– It is conducted every week and the first prize is ₹ 10 thousand.

Arunachal Pradesh Lottery: “MumbaiLaxmi Chand Weekly Lottery”– It is conducted every week and the first prize is ₹ 10 thousand.

Arunachal Pradesh Lottery: “MumbaiLaxmi Suraj Weekly Lottery”– It is conducted every week and the first prize is ₹ 10 thousand.

Arunachal Pradesh Lottery: “MumbaiLaxmi Raja Weekly Lottery”– It is conducted every week and the first prize is ₹ 10 thousand.

The Arunachal Pradesh lottery is organized by the Directorate of Arunachal Pradesh State Lotteries. The Arunachal Pradesh lottery ticket costs ₹ 20. The first prize for the MumbaiLaxmi lottery is ₹ 10 thousand. The results for the ‘MumbaiLaxmi' Lottery for November 2 will be announced today at 5:30 PM on the official website http://www.arunachallotteries.com/

