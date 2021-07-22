Last Updated:

Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery Results For July 22, 2021- Winning Numbers

Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery Results For July 22, 2021- Winning Numbers. daily lotto results today daily lotto winning numbers. sa daily lotto results.

Daily Lotto South Africa's results for July 22, 2021, will be out at 9:15 PM SAST. Check the winning numbers of the South Africa daily lotto lottery here.

Daily Lotto is one of the popular lotteries in South Africa. SA Daily lotto is held every night at 9 pm SAST. You can get a lottery ticket from a nearby lottery outlet. The sales of the lottery close at 20:30 hours (8:30 PM) every day. The Jackpot is estimated every day according to expected sales and 50% of the sales is allocated to the prize pool.

SA Daily Lotto results for July 22, 2021

SA daily lotto results today will be announced at 9:15 pm. If you have participated in today's lottery, you can check back shortly for SA daily lotto results. If you win a prize, you have a year's time from the date of the draw to come forward and collect your winnings.

Previous SA Daily lotto results

July 21 Results: 03, 16, 21, 27, 35

Prize winners: 95,671

Prize Money: R1,107,167.30

July 20 Results: 07, 13, 23, 34, 35

Prize winners: 110,042

Prize Money: R1,263,591.10

July 19 Results: 06, 07, 11, 13, 22

Prize winners: 96,926

Prize Money: R1,025,044.90

What is the Prize Money?

The prize money of the SA Daily Lotto is not fixed. It keeps fluctuating between R200,000 and R1000,000. SA Daily Lotto is a game that is guaranteed to give away all of its prize money in every draw, as the jackpot rolls down to the next category if it is not won.

How to Play?

To play Daily Lotto, you must select five numbers from 1 to 36. You can choose your own numbers or opt for a quick pick. The option of a quick pick is a random selection generated by the computer. It costs R3 per play. You can play online or by visiting any official lottery retailer. When the draw takes place, five winning numbers are selected by a Random Number Generator (RNG).

